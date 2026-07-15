Kim Scott, Eminem's ex-wife, rushed to hospital

Kim Scott, the ex-wife of Eminem, was rushed to hospital on Saturday evening after fainting at her Michigan home.

The 51-year-old reportedly suffered a haemorrhage or laceration resulting in heavy and uncontrolled bleeding, according to a Chesterfield Fire/EMS report obtained by TMZ.

Paramedics responded around 8pm local time and removed her from the home on a gurney.

Video published by the outlet showed her appearing to be unconscious. She was transported to McLaren Macomb Hospital, and her current condition remains unknown.

The health scare comes during a turbulent period for Scott, who has been dealing with a series of legal difficulties since May, when she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Mt. Clemens, Michigan.

According to a police report, she allegedly hit a parked car, was stumbling when officers arrived, and blew a blood alcohol content of .204, nearly three times Michigan's legal limit of 0.08.

She reportedly smelled of alcohol and admitted to having consumed some hours earlier, but cooperated with officers during the arrest. She was briefly booked at Macomb County Jail.

In June, a warrant was issued for Scott's arrest after she failed to appear at a DUI court hearing, though TMZ later reported the warrants were dismissed.

Scott was married to Eminem, born Marshall Mathers, twice, first from 1999 to 2001, and then briefly again in 2006 before the rapper filed for divorce three months later.

The pair share three children: Hailie Jade Mathers, 30, Alaina Marie Scott, 33, and Stevie Laine Mathers. Scott also has a son named Parker from a later relationship.