Katie Price stands by marriage despite Lee Andrews arrest in Dubai

Katie Price was spotted for the first time after reports emerged that her husband, Lee Andrews, had been 'arrested again' in Dubai

Katie Price made a notable appearance after reports emerged that her husband, Lee Andrews, had been 'arrested again' in Dubai.

The 42 year old businessman had only been out of prison for a few weeks when he was reportedly taken into custody by Dubai police on Friday, July 10.

According to reports, Lee told a friend, “They've arrested me. Katie might need to bail me out. We need to make a noise with a GoFundMe."

A source also claimed that Lee had been “stressed" before his reported arrest because he needed to raise money that he believed he owed.

The latest development came after weeks of questions surrounding Lee's earlier disappearance.

What caught fans' attention was that Katie was still wearing her wedding ring as she appeared visibly upset while out in Liverpool.

For the outing, the mum-of-five donned a pink top and grey jorts, keeping her head down as she wandered around the city.

Meanwhile, Katie is currently in the UK following the release of her new documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

She also recently made an appearance on This Morning, where she continued to defend her marriage.