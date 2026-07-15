Ariana Grande rekindles romance with ex Ricky Alvarez

Ariana Grande has officially rekindled her romance with her ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, but the pop star is reportedly taking things slow this time around.

After weeks of mounting speculation, sources have confirmed that the 33-year-old singer and her 35-year-old former backup dancer are giving their relationship another shot.

However, because of Grande's packed schedule and ongoing tour commitments, the reunited couple are intentionally taking things one step at a time.

According to a source close to the situation, the two are simply enjoying spending time together again and seeing where things go without putting too much pressure on the relationship.

A major factor in their reconciliation is the strong bond Alvarez has maintained with Grande's family over the years, which she deeply appreciates.

The insider added that Alvarez has also made a concerted effort to show up and support the Grammy winner while she is on the road, a gesture that has certainly not gone unnoticed by the singer.

The dating rumours first started swirling last month when Grande was spotted celebrating her birthday with Alvarez and a group of friends at a restaurant in Austin, Texas.

The pair then spent the Fourth of July weekend together, where they were photographed carrying grocery bags out of a Whole Foods in Boca Raton, Florida.

Grande herself dropped the biggest hint yet that the romance was back on during a concert in New York City earlier this week.

While performing her hit song Thank U, Next as part of her "Eternal Sunshine" tour, she surprised the crowd by swapping out the track's original lyrics.

Instead of singing the famous line, "Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh," Grande smiled and sang, "Wrote some songs about Ricky / We always find our way back."

Concert footage captured the massive crowd at the venue going absolutely wild over the unexpected lyric change.

The history between the two goes back over a decade.

Grande and Alvarez originally dated for about a year between 2015 and 2016, having first met when he joined her as a backup dancer for her Honeymoon Tour in 2015.

Despite their split, the pair have consistently remained on good terms.