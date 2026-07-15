Katie Holmes fuels new romance rumours in recent spotting

Katie Holmes has sparked fresh romance rumours after being spotted hand-in-hand with a new man during a movie date in New York.

The 47-year-old actress was seen looking incredibly close with New York-based artist Jason Bard Yarmosky, 38, on Friday, 10 July.

The pair did not shy away from showing affection as they held hands while attending a special screening of The Invite, hosted by The Cinema Society at the East Hampton Regal UA.

Yarmosky is a highly regarded, New York-based painter and draftsman who graduated from the prestigious School of Visual Arts in New York City back in 2010.

His thought-provoking work typically focuses on deep themes of aging, time, and memory, and has been featured in major museums across the United States, including the Brooklyn Museum of Art.

This hand-holding public outing comes just a month after Holmes dominated entertainment headlines alongside her former Dawson’s Creek co-star and ex-boyfriend, Joshua Jackson, also 47.

Though Holmes and Jackson dated briefly during their teen drama days before their characters ever got together on screen, they have maintained a tight-knit friendship over the decades.