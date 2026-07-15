Benny Blanco reveals never-before-heard details about Selena Gomez romance

Before Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco became one of pop culture’s favourite couples, they quietly spent months deciding whether they were ready for the spotlight.

In a new interview with El País, Blanco revealed the pair kept their relationship under wraps for nearly nine months–and admitted Gomez gave him an easy way out before they went public.

“We kept our relationship private for a long time, about eight or nine months,” Blanco shared.

Then came the conversation that made him stop and think.

“And she asked me, ‘Are you sure you want to do this? I understand if you want us to just be friends,’” he recalled.

His answer was simple.

“And then I said, ‘You know what? Screw it.’ We’re lucky because we both have friends and family we’ve known since before all this, and we’re surrounded by a good group of people we love.”

Blanco admitted Gomez’s level of fame played a major role in the discussion. While he built his career behind the scenes as one of music’s top producers, he said he’s still adjusting to life under the public microscope.

“I don’t like to expose my life,” he said. “Famous people are under constant scrutiny: if you say one thing, it’s wrong, and if you say another, it’s also wrong.”

Although the wishes for “more privacy,” Blanco said he keeps social media simple, occasionally sharing “a picture of my wife or some delicious dish I’ve tried.”

The producer is now preparing to release his Spanish-language album Hermoso, inspired by the Latin music that surrounded him growing up.

“I grew up in an area with a large Latin population, so that music has surrounded me since I was a child,” he said. “It’s a culture that’s always full of fresh ideas and people who aren’t afraid to go against the grain.”