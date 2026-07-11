Saquon Barkley pitches Lebron James to join Philly title bid: 'you'd be remembered'

LeBron James's decision to pick his next destination after saying goodbye to Lakers is making a buzz on social media.

The recent speculations are that James could end up signing with one of the following teams for his 24th NBA season: Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.

The last one has captured headlines, with potential clues being dropped by King James's agent Rich Paul and senior NBA insider Shams Charania.

Charania in his recent appearance on the podcast show Straight Shooter, hosted by Stephen A. Smith claimed, King James is taking 76ers “very seriously” as a potential landing spot.

However, now a latest statement from Eagles star Saquon Barkley has sparked speculations again: whether James might have made up his mind. Where would he land next?

During a football camp at Haddonfield High School in New Jersey, Barkley responded when asked for his offer to LeBron to join the 76ers.

“I think it is one of the greatest sports towns in the world,” Barkley responded.

“I know Josh Hart said the opposite. I saw that today on Twitter, but I have to disagree with him.

"If you want to go out with a bang, I feel like a great spot would be in Philly, and bringing a championship to Philadelphia, you’d be remembered forever," Barkley added.



The former New York Giants icon signed the Eagles in 2024 and led them to the Super Bowl with a 2,005-yard season, which ended with the franchise’s second Super Bowl title.

The 41-year-old King James, NBA’s all-time leading scorer, has won four career championships: two with the Miami Heat, one with the Cavaliers, and one with the L.A. Lakers.