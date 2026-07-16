Matty Healy celebrates bachelor party days before wedding with Gabbriette

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift have both found their life partners after their short-lived relationship, and The 1975 frontman is also tying the knot soon after the pop superstar.

The 37-year-old rockstar recently kicked off his wedding celebrations with a bachelor party surrounded by his band, and friends.

The Somebody Else hitmaker invited The 1975 cover band 9075 to perform at the party and even joined them on the stage to sing his band's song together.

The videos and pictures quickly went viral on social media, with fans congratulating the singer on his next journey, as well as joking about the hilarious idea for the party.

The wedding is believed to be sooner than expected as the celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, reported that his bride-to-be Gabbriette Bechtel's family has also gathered together.

One X user wrote, "i still cant believe matty healy is getting fu--ing married but i love this."

Another added, he is evil but objectively this is the funniest thing you could do… hiring a cover band of your own band for your stag party? oh matty healy, you have reeled me back in."

While a third chimed in, "He looks so happy and loved among his people. He deserves it," and "matty healy bachelor party with the band i can’t do this anymore," wrote another.