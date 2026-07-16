Fans praise Cruz Beckham's sweet hug for David after England's World Cup exit

David and Victoria watched the devastating semi-final alongside their children

Cruz Beckham received praise from fans after he comforted his father with a warm hug as England crashed out of the World Cup on Wednesday following a 2-1 defeat to Argentina.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham, 21, learned into comfort his father, 51, after Argentina knocked England out of the tournament at Atanta Stadium in Georgia.

Fans were moved by the touching father-and-son moment, with one writing: 'Beckham near to tears and being consoled by Cruz was the sweetest thing I've ever seen'.

Another person commented: 'That hug between David and Cruz Beckham was wholesome.'

In other photos, the legendary footballer and his wife, Victoria,52, held their heads in their hands following the Three Lions' heartbreaking defeat.

David and Victoria watched the devastating semi-final alongside their children Romeo, 23, Harper, 15, Cruz and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 30.

It comes after David Beckham came to his wife's defence following her subdued reaction to England's nail-biting World Cup quarter final clash, which went viral.