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Chloe Madeley all smiles as she celebrates birthday with ex James Haskell

The daughter of TV stars Richard and Judy separated from her ex in 2023 after five years of marriage

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 16, 2026

Chloe Madeley, James Haskell put on united front for daughter during birthday celebration
Chloe Madeley, James Haskell put on united front for daughter during birthday celebration

Chloe Madeley celebrated her 39th birthday with her ex-husband James Haskell and their daughter as they headed out for a family lunch, two years after their split.

The daughter of TV stars Richard and Judy separated from her ex, 41, in 2023 after five years of marriage.

However, the former couple decided to continue living together in the same house for the sake of their three-year-old daughter, Bodhi.

Now, the pair were seen enjoying a lavish outdoor lunch together with their daughter.

For the outing, Chloe looked effortlessly chic in a sheer white blouse, while James looked smart in a blue top as he smoked a cigar at the table.

Sharing a series of selfies with their daughter, the fitness influencer wrote: 'Birthday weekend.'

The friendly lunch comes after Chloe said she had 'the worst breakup imaginable' from ex husband James as she reflected on the 'trauma and toxicity' of their split.

The former couple's marriage has come back under the spotlight after James' mother took a savage dig at Chloe on Celebs Go Dating earlier this year. 

Chloe and James now successfully co-parent their daughter Bodhi and have formed a friendship, but Chloe has said it took them years to reach such an amicable state.

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