Will Grier, former Cowboys QB calls it quits at 31—find out what led to his decision?

Will Grier, a former West Virginia Mountaineers QB who appeared for two NFL games announced his surprise retirement at just age 31.

Grier shared an emotional post on social media, calling it quits on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

“Retired today,” Grier captioned the post.

Grier had inked the deal with the Panthers in April and reportedly was offered a coaching role with the Dallas Cowboys, but he declined.

After sharing the sudden retirement news, Grier received heartfelt messages which he posted on Instagram Stories from Dak Prescott, Jake Ferguson and Kenny Pickett.

Grier’s career was short lived, only playing two games with the Panthers during his rookie season.

The Panthers picked Grier in the third round of the 2019 draft after he played collegiate football for the Mountaineers and the Florida Gators.

Grier posted 228 passing yards and four interceptions in his brief NFL career.

After Grier announced the retirement, the Panthers are left with three quarterbacks going into camp, including Pickett, Bryce Young, and Haynes King.

He also had a stint with the Cowboys, Bengals, Patriots, Chargers, Eagles, and the Cowboys again.

The Oanthers play their first game of the preseason on August 6 against the Cardinals.