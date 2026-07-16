Jude Bellingham finally addresses viral clash with Messi during World Cup semifinal

Three Lions star Jude Bellingham opened up on the heated exchange with soccer G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi during the semifinal showdown against the reigning champion Argentina.

Argentina produced the late drama to beat England 2-1 to reach the FIFA World Cup final, scheduled for Sunday, July 19, 2026.

The fiercest rivalry saw multiple tackles and fouls early in the play at the Atlanta Stadium, Georgia, that led to several scuffles between players.

Things flared up between two of the tournament’s stars in a tense, extended showdown.

The exchange ended with Lionel Messi gazing Bellingham down and then gave a dismissive nod.

The moment snaps surfaced on social media, especially Messi’s fierce look near the end of the confrontation, sparked buzz online with netizens guessing what actually happened.

In a postmatch press conference, Bellingham was asked about the clash with Messi.

Bellingham broke silence, revealing what was going on behind it. “(We were) discussing a foul, actually.

“But it was nothing bad. I’m sure everyone will do their thing and make it a big deal. But no, it was nothing really.”

“I thought there was a foul earlier and he said, ‘Well what about the one on me?’ and I was kind of saying, ‘You’re strong enough to take it.' You know what I mean?”

Though last night’s defeat was not less than an agony for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Bellingham acknowledged the fact that it was an honor to share the field with a G.O.A.T.

“It’s privilege to play against (Messi). There was nothing against him. I’m obviously on the losing side which hurts a lot, but it’s a privilege to go against him.”