Argentina's semi-final celebration over England sparks controversy: Falkland Islands dispute explained

Falkland Islands, a disputed territory between Argentina and England currently under British control, have taken center stage after the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final between the two teams.

Argentina came out victorious with a 2-1 defeat for England; however, Buenos Aires players brought the geo-political issue to the field as they waved a banner with “Las Malvina son argentinas” meaning “The Falklands are Argentinian.”

The British overseas territory has been a constant source of tensions between the two countries, as the two also fought a 74-day bloody war in 1982. Argentina invaded the territory; however, it was forced to surrender by British forces after heavy casualties.

Buenos Aires created a whole buildup to bring Falkland Island to the center of attention before the semi-final. Argentina Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno described the population of the islands as “artificially implanted”.

Argentina Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno (left), UK PM Keir Starmer (Right)

Argentina Vice President Victoria Villarruel also chimed in, describing the British as “usurping pirates and invaders,” adding, “We will keep claiming what is ours.”

Argentina Vice President Victoria Villarruel

Despite Coach Lionel Scaloni trying to keep territorial disputes out of the football field, the celebrations by the Argentina players despite a ban by FIFA on “banners, flags, flyers, apparel and other paraphernalia that are of a political, offensive, and/or discriminatory nature,” raised questions about whether the celebration could breach FIFA's rules on political messaging.

Downing Street responded with severe words, stating, “The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falklands Islands are definitely British.”

It remains to be seen if the football governing body, accused of favouring Argentina, sanctions the team of its controversial celebrations.