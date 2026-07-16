Is Taco Bell safe to eat? Investigations link fast food chain to Cycospora outbreak

As an explosive diarrhea outbreak sickens more than 4,000 Americans, federal and state health officials are investigating whether the Taco Bell restaurant is linked to the illness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Michigan health authorities are probing a possible link between fresh ingredients served at specific Taco Bell locations and the cyclosporiasis outbreak.

While no specific product or supplier has been identified yet, interviews with sick patients have one common exposure: “lettuce and other salad greens.”

Many of those patients also report eating at Taco Bell before falling ill.

Cyclospora is a microorganism that attacks the small intestine of a person who consumes contaminated food or water. As of May 1, there have been 1,645 domestic cases reported by the CDC, along with 5,100 suspect cases which are under investigation. A total of 145 individuals have had to be admitted to the hospital due to severe diarrhea.

In an official statement, a representative of Taco Bell said: “The health and safety of our guests is our top priority. Public health officials have not confirmed a link to Taco Bell or any specific ingredient, supplier, restaurant, or retailer.”

For prevention, Taco Bell has voluntarily removed selected fresh ingredients, including lettuce, cilantro, and pico de gallo.

As of now, no absolute connection between the food chain and the outbreak has been found. For those concerned, experts suggest eating fresh greens when washed properly and monitor CC guidance regularly.