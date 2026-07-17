 
Geo News

What is norovirus? Alaska cruise ship hit with third gastrointestinal outbreak in two months

Third gastrointestinal outbreak strikes National Geographic cruise ship

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 17, 2026

What is norovirus? Alaska cruise ship hit with third gastrointestinal outbreak in two months
What is norovirus? Alaska cruise ship hit with third gastrointestinal outbreak in two months

An Alaska cruise ship has been struck by its third gastrointestinal illness outbreak in just two months, with nearly 20 passengers falling ill during the latest voyage.

Sixteen passengers out of the total number of sixty-two passengers on board the National Geographic Sea Bird, which was chartered by Lindblad Expeditions, were suffering from gastrointestinal illness while sailing through Alaska on July 10.

The CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program reported this latest outbreak on July 12, marking the ship’s third Gl illness outbreak since May.

Earlier, the outbreak was reported on May 28 and June 28, confirmed as norovirus. It is a highly contagious vomiting bug that spreads through contaminated food, water, surfaces, and close contact.

The cause of the outbreak is stated as “unknown,” although according to the CDC, norovirus is typically the cause of an outbreak on cruise ships, and it can sometimes take time to find out the cause.

As part of its outbreak prevention protocol, Lindblad Expeditions has taken steps to clean and disinfect more thoroughly, while the crew has quarantined those who are ill and contacted the CDC on how to report the cases and collect samples from the patients.

The CDC is monitoring the outbreak from a remote location.

In 2026, the CDC logged eight gastrointestinal outbreaks on cruises that met its threshold for public notification. Among them, five were caused by norovirus, while two were linked to E.coli.

Make us preferred on Google
Apple overtakes Nvidia as world's most valuable company: What changed
Apple overtakes Nvidia as world's most valuable company: What changed
Who is Lucas Herbert? Aussie star who snatched British Open lead with record 28
Who is Lucas Herbert? Aussie star who snatched British Open lead with record 28
Coco-Cola's Fairlife cyber attack explained: Impact, response, what's next
Coco-Cola's Fairlife cyber attack explained: Impact, response, what's next
LeBron James teases fans with cryptic nod to next stop—is homecoming coming?
LeBron James teases fans with cryptic nod to next stop—is homecoming coming?
Ryan Garcia sends warning to Conor Benn as September 12 WBC title fight locked in
Ryan Garcia sends warning to Conor Benn as September 12 WBC title fight locked in
Argentina responds to Falklands banner display controversy as FIFA mulls sanctions
Argentina responds to Falklands banner display controversy as FIFA mulls sanctions
Meet Slavko Vincic: Argentina's chief bogeyman named as referee for World Cup final
Meet Slavko Vincic: Argentina's chief bogeyman named as referee for World Cup final
Fox confirms end of 'The Simpsons' Sunday night era—but why now?
Fox confirms end of 'The Simpsons' Sunday night era—but why now?