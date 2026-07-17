Meta pulls new Muse Image AI tool after users say it crossed a line

Instagram has pulled its new Muse Image feature just a few days after launching it publicly. The new feature allowed users to generate AI pictures by tagging a public Instagram account and using that person's real photos as a reference.

It was launched on Tuesday and pulled on Friday.

Severe privacy concerns were raised after Meta added every adult with a public Instagram account into the feature without informing them.

Opting out was buried under lengthy settings and if someone creates your photo before you could opt out, the Facebook parent company didn’t add the feature to notify the user.

Stage actors union SAG-AFTRA stepped, stating, anything short of a clear opt-in for this kind of thing "is unacceptable." Another talent agency known as CAA also expressed similar sentiment that no AI should be allowed to create an AI model of a real person without written consent of the concerned person.

Mark Zuckerberg initially defended the feature, arguing there were already safety guardrails built in. However, severe criticism forced Meta to reverse the new feature.

In a blog post, the company admitted the feature had "missed the mark" and confirmed it was pulling the tagging option from Instagram entirely.

It is pertinent to note that Muse Image can still be accessed via Meta AI app, the company just pulled the feature which allowed strangers to reference your Instagram photos without consent.