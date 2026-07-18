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Opta Supercomputer predicts winner of Argentina vs Spain World Cup final

Spain has a 45.1% chance of winning the match in normal time

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 18, 2026

Opta Supercomputer predicts winner of Argentina vs Spain World Cup final
Opta Supercomputer predicts winner of Argentina vs Spain World Cup final

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup final clash is set for Sunday, July 19, between Argentina and Spain and football fans can’t wait to see who lifts the Champions trophy. Considering the anticipation, Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the winner already.

Spain will beat Argentina in the final at MetLife Stadium, the supercomputer predicted.

According to the numbers, Spain has a 45.1% chance of winning the match in normal time, while Argentina sits at 29.4%. There exists a 25.4% chance that the game could extend to extra time or even penalties.

If you are wondering why the machine is considering Spain as the winner, let’s review the team’s performance in the world cup. 

It has had the strongest defense throughout the tournament and conceded only one goal across seven matches. Data shows that Spain’s possession in the games is around 64%.

They have had comfortable wins over Belgium in the quarterfinal and a 2-0 victory over France in semi-final.

Argentina, on the other hand, has been struggling. Underdogs Cape Verde took their game to extra time. However, they have the most explosive attack which has scored 19 goals in seven games. 

Argentina’s wins haven’t been without controversies, Egypt alleged discrepancies after quarter-final defeat, fans alleged FIFA is favouring Messi. 

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