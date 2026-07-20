2026 FIFA World Cup individual honours crowned: full list revealed here

Ferran Torres’s only goal helped Spain lift the FIFA World Cup for second time with an extra time win against Lionel Messi’s reigning champion Argentina.

The finale saw Enzo Fernandez awarded a red-card for a foul that doesn’t make sense at all on Pau Cubarsi.

The big win came after Barcelona striker Torres cemented a 1-0 win on Sunday for Spain when he netted from point blank range in the 106th minute.

The triumph saw many single honors crowned from MVP, Golden Boot to best young player of the tournament.

Let’s find out FIFA World Cup individual awards list.

For context, it’s been over four-decades that individual honors have been a permanent feature at World Cup.

2026 World Cup Golden Boot winner

Kylian Mbappé bagged this year’s World Cup Golden Boot award with a stunning goal sheet of 10 goals and 4 assists, the most by any soccer player in a single edition of the World Cup.

The last time the individual achieved this feat was West Germany’s Gerd Múller, who posted 10 goals in 1970.

Soccer G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi netted 8 with 4 assists, following Jude Bellingham of Three Lions, who posted 7 goals with 1 assist.



2026 World Cup Golden Ball winner

The 2024 Ballon d’Or awarded the best player at the entire tournament.

Argentina’s superstar Messi came second and was honored with the Silver Ball.

2026 World Cup Golden Glove winner

Unai Simón was awarded the best gloveman at the FIFA World Cup 2026 without having to stop a single shot throughout a completed one-sided final.

2026 World Cup Young Player Award winner

Pau Cubarsís, the 19-year-old phenom, who outclassed viral sensation Lamine Yamal, was crowned the best Young Player.

FIFA World Cup Fair Play Trophy

The most desired award goes to the Netherlands, who received only three yellow cards, though they only managed to win two matches and therefore saw their run coming to an end in the round of 32.