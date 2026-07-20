Luis de la Fuente addresses Cucurella's tattoo vow after World Cup glory

Luis de la Fuente Spain head coach finally broke his silence on the tattoo challenge posed by Cucurella to get his manager’s face inked if Spain lifted the trophy.

Fuente now hopes Cucurella will honour his words by getting Spain's boss’s face painted on his body after the World Cup glory.

Before the tournament kicksoff, full-back Cucurella had pledged to get a tattoo of De La Fuente’s face if they triumphed in the FIFA World Cup.

Now the manager is optimistic that the Real Madrid-bound defender will get a new tattoo before returning to Spain.

“They made a mistake, but they are men of their word, and they will stick to their word—I am not too ugly. They will just need to find a part of their body which not too visible,” De la Fuente couldn’t help but laugh.

“If you say something you need to stick to your word.”

Although, some past references can be found when Irish rugby player Mack Hansen tattooed the image of his coach, Andy Farrell, after clinching the 2023 Six Nations.

The unsung De la Fuente took over the affairs of world champion Spain in 2022 and restored its lost glory with a philosophy that honours collectivism.

The 65-year-old manager felt that putting the collective over the individual was a key to the team’s success.

In his own words, “I believe the real success relies on having the right travel companions. The people with values and principles.

"The only merit we have is seeking out good people who put the collective good ahead of the individual.”