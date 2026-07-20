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Did Lamine Yamal snub Donald Trump? viral World Cup medal moment sparks debate

The viral clip of16 seconds, features Lamine Yamal looking down as FIFA president Gianni Infantino throws an arm around his shoulder

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 20, 2026

Did Lamine Yamal snub Donald Trump? viral World Cup medal moment sparks debate
Did Lamine Yamal snub Donald Trump? viral World Cup medal moment sparks debate

Lamine Yamal, a 19-year-old Spanish phenom has sent internet into a frenzy after a viral video surfaced online of the World Cup medal ceremony.

The video, which has now amassed over 19 million views and still counting, was posted by an X (formerly called Twitter) user, Matt Wallace, under the handle MattWallace888.

The 16-second clip has divided the fans over whether teen Spanish icon Yamal refused to shake hands with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Since the clip stormed the internet, online sleuths have been speculating whether it was an intended snub or just an awkward misunderstanding.

Upon reaching the stage to collect his winner’s gold medal from President Donald Trump, netizens noticed Yamal’s reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump: that he declined to shake hands with the president.

Let’s dig deep to find out what actually happened.

The viral clip, which has a time stamp of 16 seconds, features the Spanish star Lamine Yamal looking down as FIFA president Gianni Infantino throws an arm around his shoulder.

While Trump stands next to Infantino, waiting for his turn to greet the Spanish phenom, Yamal then appears to give the president’s hand a quick shake before moving on.

Did Lamine Yamal snub Donald Trump?

Now after the clip stormed the internet, Wallace clarified in a later post that the handshake did happen, saying Yamal had “changed his mind very fast,” while pointing to Yamal’s relaxed and easygoing manner at past awards events.

Despite the viral buzz online, Yamal’s apparent bypass of U.S. President Trump at World Cup medal presentation may have been unintentional.

The teen Spanish phenom was seen chatting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the time.

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