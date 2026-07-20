Lindsay Clancy's triple murder trial begins in Massachusetts: Key details to know

The triple murder trial into the deaths of three children killed by their mother, Lindsay Clancy, got underway in Massachusetts.

The jury selection began on Monday, July 20, for the triple murder trial of Massachusetts mother who had blamed her struggles on the postpartum after she gave birth.

Lindsay Clancy had earlier pleaded not guilty to the murder charges in the killings of her three children: Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, who was 8 months old when they breathed their last on January 24, 2023.

Clancy, 36 at the time, jumped out of the window after murdering the teens and was pralysed in the fall.

She is getting treatment at a state hospital.

The trial is exploring the complications of postpartum psychosis, which is rare among women who develop delusions after giving birth.

What the prosecution believes is that the killings were intentional and well planned.

On the other hand, Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, doesn’t challenge the fact that she murdered her children but argues for an insanity defense.

Clancy and her husband submitted lawsuits earlier this year blaming her physicians for the misdiagnosis of a “severe postpartum psychiatric condition.”

The trial could last several weeks, and a panel of 18 jurors, including six alternates is expected to be chosen over a period of multiple days.