Tropical Storm Bertha set to form today, threatening Florida to Texas

Tropical Storm Bertha, known as Tropical Depression Two is set to develop beginning on Monday, July 20, 2026.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s latest alert, Tropical Depression Two was mainly concentrated south of Panama City, Florida.

The alert warns that the winds could reach 40 mph, once it forms, the system will be named Tropical Storm Bertha, the second storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

Let’s keep a close watch on where the tropical storm Bertha is developing.

According to the Weather Channel forecast, the system is developing with showers spreading far from its center from parts of Florida to Louisiana.

The latest forecast suggests the system might not move much until Monday, July 20, but chances are it will adopt a west or west-northwest track beginning Tuesday, July 21.

As for now, the exact future track of Storm Bertha remains unknown, but forecasters predict that it could be in close proximity to the Louisiana coast by Wednesday, July 22, into Thursday, July 23, before potentially heading toward Texas.

Tropical Storm Bertha will have to first confront wind shear and dry air, the opposing forces of tropical storms.

Even then, it is expected to become Tropical Storm Bertha by Monday, July 20.

Bertha’s strength will ultimately depend on both its battle with wind shear and dry air, and where it actually tracks in the days ahead.