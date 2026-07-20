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Charli XCX announces new song release ahead of 'Music, Fashion, Film' album

Charli XCX excites fans with new music update during album release week

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Web Desk
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Published July 20, 2026

Charli XCX announces new song release ahead of Music, Fashion, Film album
Charli XCX announces new song release ahead of 'Music, Fashion, Film' album

Charli XCX excited fans with a surprise announcement on social media, as she kicked off the beginning of her album release week for Music, Fashion, Film.

The 33-year-old pop superstar took to social media and shared a black-and-white snippet of a music video, and wrote, "camera song and video drops tomorrow at 10:30am pt/1:30pm et/6:30pm bst. happy Music, Fashion, Film week

Charli will be releasing her seventh studio album this Friday, July 24, and the new single would offer another glimpse into what fans can expect from the new record.

Previously speaking about this album, the BRAT hitmaker has shared that she wanted to "flip the form" and experiment with something different after her work has grown to be synonymous with electropop and dance pop. 

Excited fans flocked to the comments and wrote, "i alone will be getting this song to 10 million streams i dont play around with camera," and "AY couldnt wait any longer girl."

A third chimed in, "camera will be on repeat omg."

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