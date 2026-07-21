D4vd in court as judge weighs trial in teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case

Rapper David Anthony Burke is making his first court appearance today, Tuesday, July 21, in L.A. court, after his arrest in April 2026.

Dv4d, who is charged with murdering the 13-year-old teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose remains were found in a Tesla trunk owned by the rapper in September 2025.

The L.A County prosecutors have alleged that the musician D4vd fatally stabbed Hernandez at his L.A. home last April to prevent her from revealing the sexual nature of their relationship as his career was taking off, per court records.

They alleged that the pair began a sexual relationship in November 2023, when Burke was 18 and Hernandez was 13.

The proceeding follows several delays in the case, in part due to the large amount of investigatory evidence.

Burke, now 21, was taken into custody in April and has remained behind bars since his arrest without bail.

D4vd, if convicted of murder, may receive the death penalty or life imprisonment without getting out on parole.

The Los Angeles Police Department, in September 2025, discovered the decomposed body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez inside a Tesla truck at an impound lot in Hollywood.

Burke has pleaded not guilty to the charges of murdering a teen, Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The initial hearing is expected to conclude on Thursday, July 25, 2026.