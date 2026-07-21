Heart-safe coffee? AHA says multiple cups per day are fine—but how you drink it matters

Coffee lovers get a sigh of relief after latest research highlights that adults can enjoy up-to five cups of coffee per day.

A new study by the American Heart Association finds in its new study that taking multiple cups per day doesn’t cost your health.

This new scientific study appeared on July 20 in the AHA’s peer-reviewed journal Circulation.

The study found that multiple cups of morning brew won’t cast negative health impacts on your heart.

The scientists have cautioned it mostly depends on how you drink it.

The study claims adults can safely drink five cups of coffee a day, which roughly amounts to 400 mg of caffeine, without raising the risk of heart disease.

These latest research findings are based on black coffee consumption, since heavy use of sugar, syrups, and dairy can “substantially increase caloric intake and counteract potential health benefits associated with coffee itself,” the study authors find.

That said, the popular five-cup rule does not apply to higher doses of caffeine.

On the flip side, brewing caffeinated coffee without added sugars, flavors or cream, was linked to a lower risk of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke, cardiac arrest and some irregular heart rhythms, the study concluded.