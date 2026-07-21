Aaron Rodgers breaks decade-long rift with family in surprise Instagram post

The Pittsburgh Stealers QB left NFL fans stunned after he shared a surprising Instagram carousel on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Rodgers had a decade-long rift with his parents and brothers, but after recent social media post, it seems the estranged ties are over now.

On Monday evening, Steelers quarterback Rodgers shared an Instagram carousel featuring snaps of himself with his mother, Darla Rodgers and father Ed Rodgers.

The photos were enough to send his fans buzzing with the reunion; it appears old wounds are healing now.

Rodgers is spotted in one frame with his arm around his mother while she embraces him with both arms. Both posed for the camera with a smiley face.

In the very next snap, Rodgers is seen with his father, standing side-by-side, smiling, with their arms wrapped around each other’s backs.

Rodgers captioned the carousel, “Another bonding week,” adding the hashtag “#fam,” signaling that now family is everything for him.

The estranged ties between Rodgers and his parents have long dominated the NFL's most debated family stories of the time.

But for setting the record straight, neither the Steelers' QB nor his parents ever mentioned one major root cause for the problem.

Rodgers, in a Netflix documentary in 2024, went public, revealing he had distanced himself from his family well before 2014.

The 42-year-old Rodgers is set to participate in the Stealers training camp scheduled for July 28 ahead of the upcoming season.