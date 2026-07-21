Lindsay Clancy triple murder trial: 5 jurors seated on first day: what to know

Lindsay Clancy’s triple murder trial, in which she is charged with murdering her three children, has begun in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

On the first day of the high-profile murder trial, held at Plymouth County Superior Court, 5 jurors were sworn in.

The Duxbury mother, Clancy, is alleged to have murdered her three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, Callan, 8 months, at their home in January 2023, while her husband Patrick Clancy was out doing domestic chores.

Out of five jurors seated on first day of the Lindsay Clancy trial, three are women and two are men.

Following the triple murder, Clancy attempted suicide by cutting her wrists and neck, then jumped out of the room window, which left her paralysed.

Clancy’s defense claims that she was under the attack of a psychotic break when she committed triple murder of her children.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by her husband, Patrick Clancy in January alleges that she heard a male voice saying she “could die” and “had to take (the children) with (her)."

Lindsay Clancy remained available for the interviews, seated in a wheelchair.

The judge allowed the prosecution to play out the 911 call made by Patrick Clancy on January 24, 2023.

The trial is expected to run four to six weeks, with both parties having submitted potential list of witnesses that numbers in the hundreds.

Out of a total of 18 jurors, only 12 will deliberate and six will serve as alternates.

The jury selection is set to resume today, July 21, at 9 a.m. at Plymouth Superior Court.