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Harry Styles cancels Brazil show last-minute due to 'health issues'

The former One Direction was set to take the stage in São Paulo for the third time before falling ill

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 21, 2026

The Grammy-winning singer will resume his Brazil shows on Friday
The Grammy-winning singer will resume his Brazil shows on Friday

Harry Styles has unexpectedly cancelled one of his Brazil shows just hours before he was due to perform.

Live Nation Brazil announced on Tuesday, July 21, that the Grammy-winner’s third São Paulo concert would no longer go ahead because of “a health issue on the tour,” though no details were shared about the health issue.

“We deeply regret to inform you that the Harry Styles show scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at MorumBIS has been canceled due to a health issue on the tour,” the promoter said in a statement shared on social media. “Tickets for this show will be refunded through the same purchase channel. An email with more information will be sent by @ticketmasterbr to all ticket holders.”

Live Nation also reassured fans that Styles’ Friday, July 24, concert “will take place as scheduled.” Those affected by Tuesday’s cancellation will receive priority access to “an exclusive batch of tickets” for Friday’s show, though organisers cautioned that “availability is extremely limited.”

Styles, 32, has not yet commented publicly on the sudden cancellation. The former One Direction star had already completed two sold-out performances in São Paulo on July 17 and 18 as part of his Together, Together world tour.

The tour launched earlier this year in Amsterdam following the release of his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally

After Brazil, Styles is expected to head to Mexico City for six concerts beginning July 31 before launching a 30-night residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, including his annual “Harryween” celebrations.

The global tour is currently scheduled to conclude in Australia this December. 

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