Ryan Reynolds gives exciting update on new ‘Deadpool’ film

Deadpool is not hanging up the red suit anytime soon.

Ryan Reynolds has officially confirmed that another Deadpool movie is on the horizon, giving Marvel fans a reason to start counting chimichangans again.

Speaking at the Fanatics Fest 2026, Reynolds revealed that he’s already thinking about the Merc with a Mouth’s next chapter–and hinted that some fan-favourite comic book moments could finally make the jump to the big screen.

“There’s a few really deep cuts that I think are missing from the movies,” Reynolds said. “I think there’s a few deep cuts missing from some of the comics.”

He also praised several creators who helped shape the character over the years.

“There’s certainly some stuff that I love that [co-creator of Deadpool] Fabian [Nicieza] wrote that is incredible,” he continued. “Gerry Duggan, who was a friend, was an incredible comic writer.”

Then came the update fans had been waiting for.

“There’s stuff upcoming. There’s eventually, you know, remotely another Deadpool film. It’s going to be great.”

The announcement builds on comments Reynolds made earlier this year, when he revealed he had already started writing the next installment.

“I have some stuff kind of written,” he said, before explaining that Deadpool may not take center stage this time. “I don’t think I’m going to center him again. I think he’s a supporting character, you know?”

Calling the wisecracking antihero “a guy that’s great in a group,” Reynolds hinted the next film could take the franchise in a fresh direction.

One thing is clear: Deadpool is not done breaking the fourth wall just yet.