 
Geo News

D4vd's preliminary hearing to decide if Celeste murder case goes to trial

The singer, whose real name is David Burke, was arrested for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 21, 2026

D4vd was arrested after 14-year-old Celeste’s remains were discovered in the trunk of his Tesla
D4vd was arrested after 14-year-old Celeste’s remains were discovered in the trunk of his Tesla

D4vd’s preliminary hearing for the alleged murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez is finally underway.

On Tuesday, July 21, a judge will hear the prosecution’s evidence against the 21-year-old singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. The hearing is expected to last for five days, over the course of which Judge Charlaine Olmedo will decide if the prosecution has enough evidence against Burke to officially move the case to trial.

Burke was arrested on April 16, 2026, on suspicion of the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. In September, the teen’s dismembered and decaying body was discovered in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered to Burke.

Given the state of her body, police believe that Hernandez’s death likely occurred in the spring of last year. The cause of death was disclosed as multiple penetrating injuries caused by an object or objects, i.e., stabbing.

Prosecutors claimed that Burke subsequently dismembered Hernandez’s body using a chainsaw. It was also reported that Hernandez was a key witness in police’s investigation into Burke for sexual abuse of a minor, before he allegedly murdered her.

Burke was officially charged on April 20 with first-degree murder, sexual abuse of a child, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

The Here With Me singer plead not guilty to all charges. 

Make us preferred on Google
Tom Holland can't take his eyes off Zendaya at ‘Spider-Man' event
Tom Holland can't take his eyes off Zendaya at ‘Spider-Man' event
'Friends' alum reveals daughter's bone cancer diagnosis
'Friends' alum reveals daughter's bone cancer diagnosis
Lewis Hamilton reportedly becomes North West's biggest 'cheerleader'
Lewis Hamilton reportedly becomes North West's biggest 'cheerleader'
Ryan Gosling's famous ‘La La Land' poster finally gets fixed after 10 years
Ryan Gosling's famous ‘La La Land' poster finally gets fixed after 10 years
Anne Hathaway shares touching moment with Whoopi Goldberg on air: Watch
Anne Hathaway shares touching moment with Whoopi Goldberg on air: Watch
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton celebrate their love at Taylor Swift's wedding?
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton celebrate their love at Taylor Swift's wedding?
BTS meets 'queen' Shakira backstage at FIFA Club World Cup
BTS meets 'queen' Shakira backstage at FIFA Club World Cup
‘Pretty Little Liars' star Lucy Hale recalls last phone call with late dad
‘Pretty Little Liars' star Lucy Hale recalls last phone call with late dad