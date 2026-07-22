Zendaya gives the perfect three-word reply to surprise proposal

Anyone hoping to propose to Zendaya may have already missed their chance as Tom Holland has already put a ring on her finger.

A lighthearted moment on the red carpet has once again put the Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars’ relationship in the spotlight.

While attending the Spider-Man: Brand New Day fan event in Mexico on July 20, the Dune star was greeted by cheering fans eager to catch her attention.

Amid the excitement, one admirer shouted, "Will you marry me, please?" Instead of ignoring the playful proposal, the Challengers actress smiled, laughed, and delivered a witty three-word response that instantly sent the crowd into laughter. “You’re too late!”⁠ she said.

The brief exchange has fueled conversations about the couple's relationship, especially after months of speculation surrounding their reported marriage.

Prior to this instance, Holland previously addressed AI-generated wedding photos circulating online.

Dismissing the fake images, the actor joked that his family wasn't fooled because they had actually attended the real ceremony, effectively confirming the marriage without revealing any personal details.

Despite the growing public interest, both stars have remained consistent about protecting their private life.

They are keeping their marriage private, but not secret as they continue to hint at their wedding.