Taylor Swift ,Travis Kelce fans get to have special piece from wedding

The global phenomenon of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has officially taken over the world of local volunteerism.

Inspired by the couple’s recent wedding and their massive joint multimillion-dollar charitable donations, New York Cares hosting a massive, high energy Eras Tour themed packing party.

Taking to Instagram, Kelcebrothers official page shared the news with the caption: “New York Cares is providing Swifties a fun way to pay it forward.”

Adding, “Inspired by Taylor and Travis’s wedding donation to the organization, New York Cares is hosting an Eras-themed backpack packing party at PS 20M elementary school on July 30.

“Volunteers across two shifts will pack 2,200 backpacks for NYC students heading back to school this fall.

“Everyone who volunteers a shift takes home an exclusive “JUST&T Married” enamel pin.”

The party will work in two shifts i.e. from 5:30–6:30 pm and 7:30–8:30 pm.

Volunteers gathered to celebrate the newlywed couple in true Swiftie fashion while packing thousands of essentials school supplies for local students.

Reflecting the culture of the Eras Tour, participants enthusiastically traded handmade friendship bracelets while packing bags.

As a special thank-you, each volunteer received an exclusive, limited-edition “JUST&T MARRIED!" enamel pin featuring a design honouring the couple.

The organisation also launched an ambitious, Swift themed digital fundraising campaign alongside the event.

Aiming for a symbolic goal of 198 unique donors, New York Cares encouraged supporters to give in specialised increments of $13 (Swift’s lucky number), $26, and $87 (Kelce’s jersey number).