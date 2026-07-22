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Security forces kill 10 terrorists, arrest two female suicide bombers in Balochistan IBOs

Operations carried out in Mastung and Surab districts, says ISPR

By
Zarmeen Zehra
|

Published July 22, 2026


Security personnel stand guard outside a hospital in Dera Ismail Khan, KP. — Reuters/File
Security personnel stand guard outside a hospital in Dera Ismail Khan, KP. — Reuters/File
  • Seven terrorists killed in Surab district IBO.
  • Three neutralised in Mastung operation.
  • Female suicide bombers arrested from Surab.

Security forces killed 10 India-backed Fitna al-Khwarij and Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists and arrested two female suicide bombers in two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Balochistan’s Mastung and Surab districts in the past 48 hours, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

“In continuation of security forces operations against the terrorists nexus of Indian sponsored Fitna al Hindustan and Fitna al Khwarij, comprehensive joint operations are being carried in different parts of Balochistan to weed out remnants of terrorists and their facilitators,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.

It added that security forces have conducted multiple intelligence-based area sanitisation and targeted operations in District Surab and District Mastung of Balochistan, during which ten terrorists were killed.

The ISPR said that during the conduct of these operations, security forces effectively engaged the terrorist locations, killing seven terrorists in District Surab. Whereas three terrorists were neutralised and two female Suicide Bombers along with facilitator were also apprehended in District Mastung belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna al Hindustan.

The military’s media wing said that weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices used by terrorists were also recovered.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area. Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” The ISPR added.

It may be noted here that security forces have launched Operation Shaban after the deadly attack on a police checkpost in Ziarat and killed at least 129 militants, security sources said on Thursday.

At least 42 people, including security personnel and civilians, were martyred in three terrorist attacks in Balochistan earlier this month, according ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

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