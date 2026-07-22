Dane Bowers reveals why he can't stop following Katie Price's new marriage

Katie Priceshocked friends and family when she tied the knot with Lee in January after knowing Lee for only a few days

Katie Price's ex, Dane Bowers, has confessed that he is quite interested in the gossip about star's marriage to Lee Andrews.

Dane and Katie dated between 1998 and 2000, and she has repeatedly described him as the love of her life, even saying in her recent documentary, Katie Price: Nothing to Hide, "Dane was the love of my life. I loved him."

However, Dane has since moved on with his new partner, Nicola, and the couple now live in Dubai.

Despite this, he is still interested in what's going on in Katie's love life.

In a recent interview with Contact Music, Dane said of Katie and Lee’s whirlwind romance: “I mean, obviously, being in Dubai I know people who know him, it’s all just very bizarre.

“I don’t think anything that has been said is true. I don’t get it. He must know that people know he’s talking rubbish.

“It’s bizarre. I’m hooked on it as well.

“My missus tells me new updates and it’s like madness. I just don’t know when it’s going to stop. But it is funny.”

Meanwhile, Katie's friends have shared their concerns for the star, revealing that she might head to Dubai again to reunite with Lee Andrews.

The former glamour model,48, shocked friends and family when she tied the knot with Lee in January after knowing Lee for only a few days.