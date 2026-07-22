RM leaves fans emotional with heartfelt confession about BTS

RM revealed what makes every BTS struggle worth it and keeps him going.

Being the leader of the world's biggest boy band comes with immense responsibility, but for Kim Nam-Joon, a few heartfelt words from his bandmates are enough to make every challenge worthwhile.

The South Korean rapper opened up about the emotional side of leading the Dynamite hitmakers and spilled the secret behind their unbreakable bond that glued them together even after 15 years.

“When they sometimes just tell me that ‘I know your effort and I’m really happy to have a leader like you’ all those stresses, they’re gone. So that’s the beauty of being a team,” the 31-year-old told Bella Freud during his guest appearance on Fashion Neurosis.

He noted that the greatest reward isn't fame or success, it's the appreciation he receives from Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, Suga and V, prompting the host to compliment his leadership skills as well: "You are clearly very good at it."

“Its’s been 15 years. I have been living with them and I spend half of my life literally with the six members,” the record producer added, referring to the close-knit bond that has defined BTS since their trainee days. “By the way we have 7 members in the team.”

Over the years, RM, who goes by the name Runch Randa during his underground Korean hip-hop days as a teenager, is often been praised for guiding BTS through global superstardom, balancing the pressures of leadership while serving as the group's spokesperson on the international stage.

For the unversed, after completing their mandatory South Korean military service, the group reunited to release their fifth album, ARIRANG.

BTS is currently in the middle of a massive global comeback tour, supporting their latest album.