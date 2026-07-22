BTS RM reveals heartbreaking family story that changed his life forever

RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, revealed the reason his father never stood in the way of his dreams, instead support him every step of the way.

Behind his journey to global stardom lies a deeply personal family story, one shaped by a father's unfulfilled dream and a mother's steady guidance.

During the latest episode of Fashion Neurosis with Bella Freud, the South Korean rapper and songwriter revealed that his father had once dreamed of becoming a cartoon artist. However, growing up in difficult financial circumstances, he never had a chance to pursue his dream.

“So i think my father had some such craving and ego for something else except studies and jobs and stuff. So he was really quite supportive from what i was trying to do which is music,” he explained.

Having experienced the pain of giving up a lifelong passion, the BTS leader believes his father understood exactly what it felt like to abandon a dream and was determined not to deprive him of the opportunity he himself never had.

While his father fueled his ambitions, RM said his mother played an equally important role by keeping him grounded.

“My mother she always trying to give me the stability and telling me not to challenge too much, just be in the safe zone,” he says of his mother while lying on a white couch.

Looking back, RM, 31, compared himself to the pendulum of a clock, constantly moving between his father's encouragement to dream big and his mother's practical advice.

"I've learned the balance from my parents," he said. "They were such great parents to me."