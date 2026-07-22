NewJeans marks four years with emotional reunion films for fans.

NewJeans returns as a four-member group to mark their fourth anniversary.

After a legal turmoil and lineup changes, the girl band is embracing a new chapter with a heartfelt tribute to fans.

The K-pop singers reunited to celebrate the new milestone by releasing a special anniversary film series for fans.

On Tuesday, July 21, they unveiled “2026 Summer of NewJeans,” commemorating new beginning after nearly two years of legal disputes and uncertainty.

Featuring Minji, Hanni, Haerin and Hyein, the new project in the horizon will rollout as four individual films and one group film.

The release arrives just weeks after Minji’s return was confirmed, completing the four-member reunion after the unpredictable future of the group under ADOR.

“The special film series was created from the members’ shared wish to celebrate their fourth anniversary together with fans,” ADOR said in a statement. “We hope Bunnies will enjoy these films as a heartfelt gift.”

For the unversed, the group’s original five-member lineup announced plans to leave ADOR in late 2024, later promoting independently as NJZ before a court blocked those actions in 2025.

Following a court ruling in ADOR’s favour later that year, Hanni, Haerin and Hyein confirmed they would return to the label, while Minji’s decision remained up in the air until earlier this summer.

Danielle, whose contract with ADOR was terminated in late 2025, is not featured in the anniversary project.