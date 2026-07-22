Inside Rebel Wilson's defamation win over Charlotte MacInnes

Rebel Wilson celebrates victory in MacInnes' defamation lawsuit against her

Rebel Wilson has won a defamation case brought forward by Charlotte MacInnes, an Australian actress who starred in Wilson’s 2024 directorial debut, The Deb.

On Wednesday, July 22, an Australian judge ruled in favour of the Pitch Perfect star, who was accused by MacInnes of spreading lies about her on social media after an alleged sexual harassment incident.

The lawsuit stemmed from a 2023 incident involving the film’s co-producer, Amanda Ghost. Wilson claimed MacInnes confided in her that she felt “uncomfortable” after Ghost asked her to have a post-beach shower with her.

According to Wilson, MacInnes later withdrew her complaint in order to protect her career — something Wilson suggested in her social media posts. But MacInnes maintains she never made nor withdrew such a complaint and argued Wilson’s posts damaged her reputation.

However, Justice Elizabeth Raper ruled on Wednesday that MacInnes “has failed to establish that the publications have caused or were likely to cause serious harm,” finding in Wilson’s favour, per CNN.

Throughout the trial, Wilson rejected claims that she invented the allegations or used them as leverage during disagreements over the film’s budget and writing credits.

Rebel Wilson celebrates defamation verdict

Following the verdict, Wilson reflected on the toll the dispute had taken, describing The Deb as her “dream job” and saying watching its journey become overshadowed by legal proceedings had been “incredibly difficult.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me,” she wrote. “I’m grateful this chapter has reached its conclusion and I’m looking forward to getting back to what I love most, my family and my work. Thank you to the Judge and the Australian legal system who I have the utmost respect for”.