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Tom Holland makes romantic declaration for Zendaya amid 'Spider-Man' buzz

Tom Holland pays tribute to wife and 'Spider-Man' co-star Zendaya at promo event

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Published July 22, 2026

Tom Holland makes romantic declaration for Zendaya amid Spider-Man buzz
Tom Holland makes romantic declaration for Zendaya amid 'Spider-Man' buzz

Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship has grown steadily over the years since they first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and this year they are married before their Spider-Man: Brand New Day is released. 

During a recent press interview at a promo event, the 30-year-old actor was asked about a hypothetical scenario, like that of his character. 

The interviewer asked Tom what he would do if his wife in real life "forgot him" like Zendaya's character MJ forgets Peter Parker.

Without skipping a beat, the Devil All The Time star said, "She'd never forget me."

The clip quickly made rounds on social media as fans swooned over their relationship, praying for "this kind of love find all of us."

Another gushed, "Even the Multiverse isn't strong enough to erase that kind of love," and "that’s the kind of forever love that makes the multiverse jealous. My heart can’t take this level of soulmate energy," chimed in a third.

The audience's favourite on-screen couple will be returning to theatres in Spider-Man on July 31.

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