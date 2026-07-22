Travis Kelce's wedding day tribute to Taylor Swift revealed

Travis Kelce's brother unveils hidden detail from Taylor Swift wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just celebrated the beginning of the next chapter of their lives at Madison Square Garden, and it apparently included many special moments that fans have heard about.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end paid a romantic tribute to his wife in a song, as his brother Jason Kelce has now revealed.

During a recent interview, Jason shared that the couple both sang at their big day, and while the pop superstar is a great vocalist, Travis did his best too.

“Trav can sing. Trav has always been able to carry a tune…obviously it paled in comparison to some of the other people singing that night...,” said Jason.

The clip quickly made rounds on social media, as Swifties gushed over the sweet detail, writing, "The detail everyone will remember is not whether he sang it well. It is that he sang at all, in a room where he knew he could not compete, because it was for her. That is the whole assignment."

Another added, "Travis singing with Taylor is something I never knew I needed," while a third chimed in to say, "Awwww."

Some curious fans also had follow-up questions like, "Okay what song, just tell us already."

However, further details and pictures from the wedding have not been released yet.