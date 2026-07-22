Travis Scott reveals shocking reaction to 'The Odyssey' casting

Travis Scott shares how Christopher Nolan surprised him with 'The Odyssey' role

Travis Scott is known for his mastery over the music side of things but Christopher Nolan brought him out in front of the camera for The Odyssey.

The 35-year-old rapper appears as the bard in the new adaptation of Homer's epic - alongside Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, and more stars, and he was shocked when he first got the call.

The MY EYES hitmaker admitted that he thought Nolan had made a mistake calling him when he initially got the offer, during the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Scott shared that he thought the filmmaker wanted to collaborate on another end-credits track like they did for Tenet.

Scott told Fallon that he then thought his scene would be a one-off sequence featuring only himself.

However, it turned out to be a full on-screen role and the FE!N singer shared the screen with Hathaway, Pattinson, Holland, and all the "amazing" actors, which, he shared he was very nervous about.

Despite his doubts, fans praised Scott for his acting skills and showed appreciation in the comments, writing, "He crushed his scene as the bard," and "And he did amazing."