'Harry Potter' 25th anniversary surprises fans with bonus footage

All eight 'Harry Potter' films will return to theatres as part of the annual 'Back to Hogwarts' celebrations

If you still haven’t received your Hogwarts acceptance letter in the mail, don’t fret. There’s another surprise in store for Harry Potter fans.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is heading back to theaters for its 25th anniversary with 12 minutes of never-before-seen bonus footage, giving longtime fans something entirely new to experience on the big screen.

Warner Bros. announced that the original 2001 film will return for a limited run as part of a weeklong celebration of the beloved franchise. While all eight Harry Potter movies will be rereleased in theatres worldwide from Aug. 27 through Sept. 3, only Sorcerer’s Stone will include the exclusive extra footage.

Tickets for every screening go on sale July 31, i.e., the birthday of the boy who lived.

The rerelease is part of the franchise’s annual “Back to Hogwarts” celebration, which marks Sept. 1, the day students board the Hogwarts Express and return to the wizarding school in J.K. Rowling’s world. Warner Bros. is also planning interactive fan events across several cities, including Paris, Venice, Madrid and Sydney, while Wizarding World theme parks will host special experiences for visitors.

The anniversary celebrations come as HBO prepares to introduce a new generation to the wizarding world with its upcoming Harry Potter television adaptation set to premiere globally on HBO Max on Christmas Day.

Released in 2001, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone launched Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to international fame and helped turn the eight-film franchise into a global phenomenon that earned $7.7 billion at the worldwide box office.