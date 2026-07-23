Japan builds 'human fridge' to cool you almost instantly

The worsening effects of climate change, global warming and the regular occurrence of heatwaves across the world forced engineers to think of something to cool off humans instantly in the extreme heat and now Japan has come up with a perfect invention.

Two Japanese companies: SDRS (vending machine and refrigerator manufacturer) and TRUSCO Nakayama Corporation (industrial equipment and toolbox supplier) have jointly developed a “human fridge” that can cool off humans with a powerful jet of cooling air.

The cooling box is 7 feet tall and 3.9 feet wide, with a design similar to vending machines and refrigerators.

It has been revealed that spending around 10 minutes in the Do Hiemon cooling unit can ease the symptoms of heat exhaustion because the box’s temperature remains 15°C and a 5°C cold air is blown onto the customer's head, neck, shoulders and back.

It automatically shuts down after 20 minutes to prevent over-cooling.

Trusco claims that their device is the world’s first to have achieved full-body cooling, adding that the box chills the body faster than conventional air conditioning methods.

The company claims the product to be energy efficient and costs around 16 yen per hour to operate; however, the individual unit comes at a hefty price of 1.5 million yen.