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Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to stand trial in US from June 1, 2027

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for November 17, 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published July 23, 2026

Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to stand trial in US from June 1, 2027
Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to stand trial in US from June 1, 2027

Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who along with his wife were captured in a military raid by the U.S. armed forces, are set to face a trial over allegations of weapons and drug offences from June 1, 2027.

A New York judge named Alvin Hallerstein announced the trial date on Wednesday, July 22, after Maduro and his wife appeared before court. 

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for November 17, 2026, where the judge will hear motions from both parties.

The former Venezuelan president’s attorney hinted that he will be arguing in defense of his client on the basis that Maduro was protected by sovereign immunity, a legal principle which protects heads of state from prosecution.

Maduro was brought to the US after the elite Delta force used a “discombobulator” in Operation Absolute Resolve to capture the former president. 

He appeared in court in a prisoner’s dress and did not say anything other than waving his hand to the public just before leaving the court with US marshals.

Several anti-war protestors gathered outside the court to protest against the US military operation in Venezuela. 

Some held placards with slogans “Free President Maduro.” Several protestors declared the proceeding against Maduro as a “sham trial.”

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