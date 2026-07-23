Alphabet makes history with first-ever 12-figure quarterly profit; credit to Anthropic, SpaceX

Alphabet, the parent company behind Google, has recorded history after releasing its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Google’s Q2 financial profits highlight the AI boom, crossing 12 figures for the first time in search engine’s 27 years of history.

The biggest search engine, Google saw its bottom line rise by 29.8% year-on-year in Q2, hitting an unprecedented $112.1 billion in net profit.

But CAPEX fears outweigh Anthropic's and SpaceX's gains after Google’s AI revenue surged to 82% on an annual basis.

Alphabet stated that it is increasing its capital expenditures for the year to around $195 billion and $205 billion from $180 billion to $190 billion.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai released a statement that read, “Q2 was an amazing quarter, with Alphabet revenues growing 24% year over year and Google Cloud revenues accelerating to 82% growth, driven by demand for AI infrastructure and AI solutions.”

Amid this historic feat, Pichai highlighted the growth story of its cash cows: Search, YouTube, and the Gemini app, which “reached 950 million monthly active users.”

The AI boom is evident from Google’s historic quarter profits, as its cloud platform generated $24.77 billion, above Wall Street predictions of $24.56 billion and comfortably surpassing $13.6 billion it made last year. Advertising income came in at $81.63 billion.

The AI boom is evident from Google’s historic quarter profits, as its cloud platform generated $24.77 billion, above Wall Street predictions of $24.56 billion and comfortably surpassing $13.6 billion it made last year. Advertising income came in at $81.63 billion.