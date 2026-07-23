Mike Wolfe social media post opens up about guilt over dog’s accident: ‘I feel responsible’

“American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe took to social media this week with a devastating announcement that has left fans heartbroken.

While writing an emotional post shared on Wednesday, July 22, the 61-year-old TV personality wrote that his beloved dog, Francie Joe, had died in a tragic accident.

He wrote: “In a tragic accident one I feel very much responsible for I lost my Francie Joe. My heart is shattered in a thousand pieces.”

“I never got to say good bye or comfort her when she needed me most. She listened to me when she knew I was wrong. She had patience for me when I didn’t deserve it. She didn’t just love me for who I was in the moment…” he added.

According to Wolfe, he adopted Francie Joe in 2020, and he said that she was his road companion in his journeys around the country while doing the show. He reminisced about their strong connection and said how she entered his life during a tough time.

“She could see all of my pain and joy from my past to my present. She came into my life when I was struggling. We traveled and explored this beautiful country of ours together. Her big brown eyes loving so many hearts and spreading so much joy. She was family she was everything I ever dreamed of in a dog. And now she’s gone pulled from this world too soon,“ he reflected on their deep bond.

He shared several photos of Francie Joe, which amassed thousands of supportive comments from friends and fans.

The followers filled up the comment box with their prayers and words of condolences. Wolfe ended his tribute with his promise that he will live his life in such a manner that would make her proud of him. No other details have been revealed by Wolfe about the tragic incident yet.