iFLYTEK's AI blackboard turns handwritten notes into 3D math models: Will it replace teachers?

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company iFLYTEK has unveiled its new smart “AI Blackboard” that can transform handwritten classroom notes into interactive 3D models, marking a major step in integrating AI into education.

The AI-powered Xunfei Tongxuan AI Blackboard showcased at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2026 in Shanghai is already in use in 33 provinces across China, serving 160 million students and teachers in over 60,000 schools.

The video of the demonstration shows an instructor writing on the conventional board and the AI blackboard almost instantly converts the equation into an interactive visual.

It has been revealed that the innovative blackboard allows teachers to continue using chalk or standard writing tools while the built-in AI recognizes the handwritten notes, equations and diagrams and converts them into dynamic graphs and 3D models as well that students can rotate, zoom and explore from different angles.

iFLYTEK said they designed the technology to make complex subjects, such as mathematical graphs, geometric figures, chemical structures and physics concepts, easier to understand by transforming them into interactive visual models.

The AI Blackboard also converts handwritten notes into digital text automatically, allowing students to review lessons later without manually copying everything from the board. Teachers can save, edit and share the classroom material after each session.

iFLYTEK said the AI Blackboard is aimed at improving classroom engagement rather than replacing teachers, with the system designed to enhance traditional teaching by combining handwriting with real-time AI assistance.