Michelin-starred restaurant that served ant-topped sorbet finally identified: See full details

The two Michelin-starred restaurant at the centre of South Korea’s ant sorbet controversy has finally been identified as Evett.

The restaurant is located in Seoul’s upscale Gangnam district and was opened by Australian chef Joseph Lidgerwood, who now faces legal action over the unconventional dessert topping.

In the restaurant, the black ants were served as a tart, acidic garnish on a palate-cleansing sorbet as part of its 15-course tasting menu. The defence cited that around 60% of diners opted to try the ant garnish, while others chose non-insect alternatives such as edible flowers or fermented vinegar.

The legal issue arises from the Food Sanitation Act of South Korea, which allows only 10 specific insects such as silkworm and grasshoppers to be eaten by humans without any prior approval. Ants are not included in this list, and the restaurant is reported to have failed to acquire any prior permission.

Prosecutors allege that around 49,000 ants were imported from the United States and Thailand and used over four years, starting in 2021. Reports showed that the ant-topped sorbet was used around 12,000 times and generated around 120 million won ($81,000) in revenue.

The hearing was held at Seoul Western District Court; prosecutors sought a one-year prison sentence for Chef Lidgerwood and a 20 million won ($13,500) fine against the restaurant’s operating company.

It is said that health officials discovered the imported insects have up to 55 times more heavy metals than normal edible insects authorised to be eaten.

In his defence, Lidgerwood stated that he had been used to eating ants when living overseas and did not know that there were restrictions on eating the same in South Korea, adding that in other countries like Australia, Denmark, and the UK, this is a legal practice.

This case will be concluded on September 2, 2026.