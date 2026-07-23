Ed Sheeran reveals the hit song he wishes he had written: 'I was jealous'

Ed Sheeran has written multiple Grammy-winning hits throughout his illustrious career. But one artist came out with a song so good that it left Sheeran somewhat green-eyed.

While performing at Petco Park on his Loop Tour on Tuesday, July 21, Sheeran revealed that Alex Warren’s 2025 hit, Ordinary, made him “jealous.” However, he turned his admiration into a memorable surprise by inviting Warren onstage for a live duet of the song.

“I met someone last year who released a song that I was jealous of,” Sheeran told the crowd. “I loved the song.”

The 35-year-old continued, “I got in touch with him and I was like, ‘We should sing this song together, I love this song,’” he recalled.

The opportunity came together after Warren emailed him asking if he and his family could attend the San Diego show. “He sent me an email yesterday, and he said, ‘Can me and my family come to your gig in San Diego?’ And I was like, yes, but I would like to sing with you.”

The pair then performed an upbeat version of Ordinary together, drawing huge cheers from the audience. As the song ended, Warren introduced his duet partner with, “Ed Sheeran, ladies and gentlemen!” Sheeran quickly returned the favour, telling the crowd, “Make some noise for Alex Warren!”

Released in February 2025, Ordinary became Warren’s breakthrough hit, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.