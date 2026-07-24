Pete Davidson shares surprising first-look from upcoming mafia movie: Look

Pete Davidson shares surprising first-look from upcoming mafia movie

Pete Davidson is leaving the punchlines behind–and stepping into one of the darkest roles of his career.

The former Saturday Night Live star sis currently filming Tommy Karate in Atlanta, portraying infamous Bonanno crime family hitman Tommy Pitera, a convicted mobster suspected of dozens of murders.

A newly released first-look image shows Davidson almost unrecognisable, sporting long hair, colored contacts and a chilling new look.

Based on Philip Carlo’s 2009 book The Butcher: Anatomy of a Mafia Psychopath, the film follows Pitera’s rise through New York’s underworld before his eventual downfall at the hands of DEA Agent Jim Hunt.

Davidson is not just starring–he also co-wrote the screenplay and serves as a producer, making the project especially personal.

“Tommy Karate is the greatest mob story never told,” Davidson said in a statement to Deadline in March.

“I’ve been working on this for over three years, and I’m beyond thrilled that it’s finally in motion. Playing a role like this is a dream job. We have a great team behind this one, and I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve come up with.”

A source close to the actor echoed that excitement, telling People magazine, “Pete’s been working on this film with Justin [the director] for years. He’s excited to be bringing it to life.”

The movie marks a dramatic shift for Davidson, whose career has largely been built on comedy.

With Simon Rex, Camila Mendes and Paul Walter Hauser joining the cast, Tommy Karate could introduce audiences to a completely different side of the comedian–one that’s far more dangerous than funny.