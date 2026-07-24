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Jon Bon Jovi abruptly ends MSG concert due to health scare

Jon Bon Jovi cuts New York show short, after promising return to fans

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Published July 24, 2026

Jon Bon Jovi abruptly ends MSG concert due to health scare
Jon Bon Jovi abruptly ends MSG concert due to health scare

Jon Bon Jovi had fans singing along one minute–and apologising the next.

The rock legend unexpectedly cut his Madison Square Garden concert short on Thursday night after revealing he was battling a sinus infection.

Roughly 90 minutes into the sold-out show, Bon Jovi addressed the crowd with a promise that the night was not the ending anyone wanted.

“Don’t throw away your ticket stubs I’m going to figure something out okay, don’t [fear],” Bon Jovi told the audience. “Just hang onto it, I’m going to figure out how to reschedule.”

“I’m gonna have to cool it for a night,” he added before leaving the stage. “I feel great, I’ll see you again soon, bye bye.”

Before the early exit, the 64-year-old had thrilled fans by bringing Train frontman Pat Monahan onstage for a performance of the band’s iconic hit Livin’ On a Prayer.

A representative later confirmed the reason behind the sudden ending.

“Jon Bon Jovi spoke from stage and told fans he has been battling a sinus infection which led to the show’s early ending,” the spokesperson told People magazine.

“As part of the Bon Jovi residency at Madison Square Garden, Jon has said numerous times that it has been a joy to return to live shows for the band. Updated information will be available shortly.”

The concert is part of Bon Jovi’s sold-out MSG residency, marking his long-awaited return to touring after vocal cord surgery.

Speaking earlier this year, the singer reflected on the lengthy recovery, saying, “I’m fully recovered. It was longer than I’d ever expected, but it had to be right. We never lost faith.”

For now, fans are hoping Bon Jovi’s promised encore comes sooner rather than later. 

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